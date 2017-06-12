ESG Lab Validation: Protecting Oracle Databases with Dell EMC for XtremIO

ESG (The Enterprise Strategy Group) have just released a new validation report for Dell EMC XtremIO and ProtectPoint



This report documents hands-on testing and validation of Dell EMC ProtectPoint technology for XtremIO with Dell EMC

Data Domain for protection storage. The report highlights data protection for Oracle Databases, with a focus on the

performance and efficiency of backups and restores at the host, network, and storage layers.



If you are new to ProtectPoint, I highly encourage you to first have a read here







https://xtremio.me/2015/11/12/emc-protectpoint-now-support-xtremio/



and watch this demo below



and to the WP itself..

Background

For several years, IT executives and professionals have consistently cited improving data backup and recovery, and

managing data growth among their top IT priorities in ESG’s annual IT spending intentions survey (see Figure 1).1 When

infrastructure failure or data corruption interrupts access to production data, organizations must be able to restore both

the information and application/user access to it quickly. Extended outages mean lost revenue and productivity, and

possibly the inability to meet regulatory requirements.

ESG research also indicates that IT leaders are increasingly focused on improved recoverability. In ESG’s survey exploring

trends in data protection modernization, respondents cited increased reliability of backups or recoveries, increased speed

and agility of recoveries, and increased speed or frequency of backups among the top data protection mandates for IT

leadership.

The white paper can be downloaded from here http://research.esg-global.com/reportaction/dellemcprotectingoracledatabases/Toc