AppSync 3.5 Is Here, What’s New?





We have just GA'd Appsync 3.5 which is a big and important release across the board (and across our portfolio), AppSync 3.5 will also be the minimum required release to support XtremIO X2 once it's out







Key Features in this release:



Major new features in AppSync 3.5



 Enhanced AppSync support for VMAX All Flash and VMAX 3 to create simultaneous copies of SRDF R1 and R2 devices via the gold service plan.



 Enhanced AppSync support for VPLEX to include support for VMAX All Flash and VMAX 3 arrays.



 Support for customizing file-system paths when mounting copies of Microsoft SQL, Microsoft Exchange, and file-based standalone Oracle databases.



Oracle enhancements



 Supports mixed layout of an Oracle database which has data files, control files, and redo logs on ASM disk groups and archive logs and/or FRA on file systems (such as ext4 on Linux).



 Supports ASM RAC or standalone databases created using ASM Filter Driver (ASMFD).



 Update AppSync configuration if Oracle databases are deleted on the Oracle database server.



 AppSync now provides an option to create a SPFile when mounting the copy of an Oracle database.



TCE enhancements



 AppSync now provides a way to save Service Plan events in a separate file for better serviceability.



 AppSync provides an option to optimize restore time for applications residing on VMAX devices by initiating the application restore process without waiting for restore track synchronization to complete on the VMAX array.



 During the UNIX host plug-in software installation, you can now specify the SSH port.



 AppSync provides an option to set the maximum number of databases that can be grouped together for protection. This is only applicable for Microsoft SQL Server service plans.



 You can now receive an email notification on the successful completion of a service plan.



 AppSync provides an option to disable call out scripts for file system service plans.



 AppSync now supports non ESX cluster mount on XtremIO, VMAX, and Unity arrays.



 AppSync now supports refresh of mounted applications on VPLEX with XtremIO.



Unity Repurposing



Leveraging new snap and “thin clone” technologies that boost performance to “iCDM” levels



• Repurposing Unity requires Unity 4.2 (Merlin) – GA expected sometime after September 10th

– Includes using thin clones as 2nd gen

• 1st and 2nd gen snaps are supported for all repurposing workflows – SQL, Oracle, and file systems

• 1st gen copies must be snaps only

– Thin clones are not supported as 1st gen

• 2nd gen copies can be either snap or clone (Unity thin clone)

– 2nd gen thin clone copies cannot be created/refreshed if 1st Gen copy is mounted

• RecoverPoint + Unity Repurposing is supported

– Requires RecoverPoint 5.1 and Unity 4.2

• VPLEX+Unity Repurposing is not supported with this release

• Unity Block level only is supported – Unity File Snapshot is not supported with this release











“Path Mapping” for SQL, Exchange, & Oracle







Path Mapping Limitations and Restriction



Mounting to Windows nested file systems are not supported

– Example:

› E:\ mounting to C:\mapped_E

› F:\ mounting to C:\mapped_E\mapped_F\

• Oracle:

– Mounting filesystem copies from multiple production hosts to common mount host is not supported

– Supported with file systems only – no support for ASM DG’s



TCE Improvements



















VPLEX + XtremIO Consistency Group Refresh

Mounted Applications



Identify and use XtremIO Consistency Group information during repurpose copy creation and refresh

– Uses XtremIO CG APIs for applications contained within a single CG

– Is an extension of the AppSync 3.1 enhancement supporting XtremIO CGs

• Ability to create XtremIO CG based Snapshot sets for applications residing in XtremIO consistency groups

– Refresh occurs at a XtremIO CG level during repurposing

• If a copy is created using XtremIO CG APIs, the mounted refresh will not un-map the storage from host



Oracle Improvements

Expanded event logging to incorporate more relevant information for analysis

• Databases removed from an environment, are removed from the UI

• Ability to Create SPFile with Mount on standalone server and recover database mount option

• Ability to manage environments which reside on both ASM disk groups as well as on native file

systems

– split archive logs and/or FRA from data files/redo logs/control files

– Example: Customer chooses to put data files, redo logs, and control files on ASM disk groups, but archive

logs on a native file system – AppSync 3.5 will now support “mixed” ASM and file system environments

• ASM rebalancing checks are now conducted based on DGs being replicated rather than at the instance leve







