RecoverPoint 5.1 Is Here, A Must upgrade!

We have just released RP 5.1 (not to be mistaken with 5.0 SP1 that was released some time ago), there are many enhancements in this release, I will focus on the XtremIO one, in a nutshell, we AUTOMATE everything!

The XtremIO array is zoned to the RPAs according to best practices. No volumes have yet been provisioned. In

Unisphere for RecoverPoint 5.1, select RPA Clusters > Storage > Register Storage.

The Register Storage dialogue shows this XtremIO cluster even with no exposed volumes. Highlight the XtremIO array and use the rp_user, on the XtremIO array, to register the XtremIO array.

Any connected XtremIO array can still be registered by providing its serial number by selecting Register any storage of type.

The XtremIO array was successfully registered and now shows up in the list of registered storage.

When you register the XtremIO array with the RecoverPoint cluster, it automatically creates the initiator group on the XtremIO array. The naming convention for the created initiator group is ARRAY_XIO-

During the configuration of protection for a production volume, a journal needs to be defined for the source copy.

By default, when working with the XtremIO array, the journal volumes are auto provisioned with a size set to 2GB.

The same is true when defining the journal for the copy volume.

The automatic creation and sizing of journal volumes is helpful, and reduces the necessary steps to set up

volume protection. The size of the journal volumes is valid for any size of source or copy volume in the XtremIO arrays.

You can also use the option Select Provisioned Journal Volumes if you have already created the journal volumes manually.

Once you have confirmed all the settings and started the volume protection,(click)you can see the automatically created journal volumes.



User volumes – production volumes, copy volumes – must exist and be part of RP initiator groups on the XtremIO arrays.

In this example you select a 30 GB production volume.

After the source journal volume was created, the next step is now to select the copy volume. Click the Select volume link.

XtremIO goes through the process of automatically finding size matches of copy user volumes to the production volume. The auto matching only works when the source and target is an XtremIO array.

As a result, you have matched the production volume to the copy volume and defined the journal volumes



Here’s a demo on how it all works

as always, the release notes, downloads etc can be found in our portal at https://support.emc.com/search/?text=recoverpoint