RecoverPoint For VMS (RP4VMs) 5.1 SP1 Is Out

Today is a special day, we have finally released RP4VMS 5.1 SP1, to call it a service pack will be unfair, I think it’s the biggest release or at least, the biggest architecture change we have made to RP4VMs since its “1.0” version (or should I say, it’s 4.X version)
So what’s new?
First, RP4VMs is really based on the trusted, robusted, physical RecoverPoint, we have 2 product lines, the classic RP which I used to replicate data to and from physical Dell EMC and non EMC arrays , for example, from XtremIO to Unity etc, and the relatively new one RecoverPoint For VMs which is used to replicate VMs and doesn’t rely or requires a specific storage array brand.
The beauty of it is that it really works at the hypervisor level, meaning that you can set your RPO at the VM level as oppose to the lun level which can host multiple VMs and you can only select one RPO per a lun.
The use cases are
- Fail-Over, you have your primary site down and you want to recovery your VMs at the remote site
- Test Copy, you want to test your VMs at the remote site in an isolated network while your production site VMs (and replication) is still on going
-
Recover Production, you want to use the remote, replicated data and recover your VMs but on the production site, meaning, your production site Is up but the content of it’s VM or VMs is corrupted etc
From a very high level architecture, you deploy a vRPA (OVA appliance) at the ESXi level, you probably want to deploy at least 2 for performances and HA capabilities, you then want to do it at the “remote” cluster, this can be a remote site with a remote vCenter or just a local but a different ESXi cluster in case you want to protect your data locally, each one of the copies in each of the cases I mentioned should reside on another storage, it can be a “real” array or just DAS, VSAN etc
So far, I haven’t described anything new to this release so why do I think it’s the biggest release ever?
Because now we do not require the internal iSCSI kernel to communicate between the vRAP to the ESXi kernel, all the internal and external communication is done over IP, that means that you don’t need to mess about with ESXI software kernel adapters, multipathing them etc, what a god send!, as someone who works very closely with the product, I can’t even describe how easier it is to work with the IP splitter Vs the iSCSI one and I am very excited to see it finally GA.
Some other components, just like the past, you have your deployment manager (web based) and your vCenter plugin to manage your VMs, from the ESXi splitter, you can now use either the vSCSI one (the “old” iSCSI based splitter for legacy customers who don’t want to upgrade to the new IP based one) and the ESXI VAIO filter which now can fully utilize the IP splitter.
Some scalability numbers that were also improved along the versions,
- Up to 50 vRPAss per a vCenter
- Up to 8000 protected VMS per a vCenter
- Up to 256 Consistency Groups per a vRPA Cluster
- Up to 1000 protected VMs per a vRPA Cluster
-
Up to 5 vCenters and ESXi Clusters registered with each vRPA Cluster
Just like the past, you can set the CG’s boot up priorities and the priority of the VMs power up within the CG.
- Starting with 5.0.1 MAC replication to remote Copies is enabled by default
- By default, MAC replication to Local Copies is disabled
-
During the Protect VM wizard, the user will have the option to enable MAC replication for copies residing on the same vCenter (local copies and remote copies when RPVM clusters are sharing the same vCenter)
- This can create a MAC conflict if the VM is protected back within the same VC/Network
- Available for different networks and/or VCs hosting the Local Copy
When enabled, The production VM network configuration is also preserved (so there’s no need to configure the Re-IP).
New design for Re-IP (5.0.1)
- Manage IP settings through UI
- No scripts required
- No manual operations
- Single click to retrieve protected VM settings
- Supports Microsoft and Linux
- Automatic MAC replication for remote copies
You can either assign the new IP for your recovered failed-over VM or in a case of a L2 network, you can leave the source IP when for the failed-over VM
Pre-Defined Failover Network Configuration
Define failover network per CG:
During Protect VM wizard
For already protected VMs
During Failover wizard
Testing Point-in-Time:
User can choose the pre-defined failover network, or a dedicated isolated network
Promote to failover flow:
User can continue with current test network, or use the pre-defined failover network
Recovery Operations – Status Reporting
Expand Or Reduce CG Without Journal Loss
-
Provide flexibility for CG configuration
- Add a new VM to the same CG
- Add a VMDK to the protected VM
- Remove a VM from an existing CG
- Remove a VMDK from a protected VM
- No impact to Journal history
You can watch a video of the new IP based deployment manager here
as always, you can download the new version from support.emc.com
