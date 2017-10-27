RecoverPoint For VMS (RP4VMs) 5.1 SP1 Is Out

Recover Production, you want to use the remote, replicated data and recover your VMs but on the production site, meaning, your production site Is up but the content of it’s VM or VMs is corrupted etc

From a very high level architecture, you deploy a vRPA (OVA appliance) at the ESXi level, you probably want to deploy at least 2 for performances and HA capabilities, you then want to do it at the “remote” cluster, this can be a remote site with a remote vCenter or just a local but a different ESXi cluster in case you want to protect your data locally, each one of the copies in each of the cases I mentioned should reside on another storage, it can be a “real” array or just DAS, VSAN etc

So far, I haven’t described anything new to this release so why do I think it’s the biggest release ever?

Because now we do not require the internal iSCSI kernel to communicate between the vRAP to the ESXi kernel, all the internal and external communication is done over IP, that means that you don’t need to mess about with ESXI software kernel adapters, multipathing them etc, what a god send!, as someone who works very closely with the product, I can’t even describe how easier it is to work with the IP splitter Vs the iSCSI one and I am very excited to see it finally GA.

Some other components, just like the past, you have your deployment manager (web based) and your vCenter plugin to manage your VMs, from the ESXi splitter, you can now use either the vSCSI one (the “old” iSCSI based splitter for legacy customers who don’t want to upgrade to the new IP based one) and the ESXI VAIO filter which now can fully utilize the IP splitter.

Some scalability numbers that were also improved along the versions,