New Dell EMC XtremIO X2 On VMware vSphere & SRM White Paper

Hi,

We have just released a new white paper highlighting the integration between XtremIO X2 to VMware vSphere.

The paper will work you through the integration with the VSI plugin, AppSync, the ESA (VMware vROPS) adapter and an high level of the vRO adapter, all which are free!

It will then walk you through the integration with VMware Site Recovery Manager using either the physical Recoverpoint or the (relatively) new RecoverPoint For VMs (RP4VMs)

The white paper can be accessed clicking the screenshot below

Some cool demos to demonstrating what’s in the white paper

Protecting VMware Environments With DELL EMC XtremIO X2, RecoverPoint 5.1, and VMware SRM

Protecting VMware Environments With DELL EMC XtremIO X2 and RecoverPoint for VMs 5.1.1

Thanks to Tomer Nahumi who authored the paper and the demos