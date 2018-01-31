Virtual Storage Integrator (VSI) 7.3 is here

Hi,

We have just released the 7.3 version of the plugin, in short, this version is all about performance and security







Fixed security vulnerabilities, including microprocessor side-channel attacks. For more information, refer to KB516117

Performance



There is a lot of behind the scene optimizations for this version and even though it looks identical to previous versions, we heard you very clear when you asked us to improve the performance of the operations that can be done using the VSI plugin, some examples

Other Enhancements



Support for configurable SIS logging with automatic roll-over and compression



Support for password authentication only when registering the SIS in Plugin.Token authentication is no longer supported



Support for optimizing the settings for cloning of XtremIO volumes (OptimalMaxHwTransferSize) according to best practices for XtremIO X1 or X2



Support for optimizing the disk setting SchedNumReqOutstanding according to best practices for the vSphere version and HBA LUN queue depth



Performance enhancements on various features

Array selection during datastore/RDM disk provisioning

Initiator Group selection during XtremIO datastore/RDM disk provisioning

XtremIO datastore/RDM disk properties viewing

Host level datastore viewing

Host level VMAX datastore viewing

Host level VMAX LUN viewing

The dialog/wizard rendering for datastore provisioing via VPLEX VIAS, path management, VVol datastore provisioning, taking snapshot and creating snapshot scheduler

Snapshots viewing and snapshot schedulers viewing





You can find the software and documentation below

