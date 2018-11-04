XtremIO 3.1.0 Plugin for VMware vRealize (vCenter) Orchestrator is now available

We have just released a new version of our VMWare vRO plugin that is suitable for XtremIO 6.2 release, new to this release is the XtremIO 6.1 / 6.2 release so QoS and native replication workflows have been added

You can download the new plugin by clicking the screenshot below

You can download the workflows user guide from https://support.emc.com/docu90472_XtremIO-Plugin-for-VMware-vRealize-Orchestrator-3.1.0-Workflows-User-Guide.pdf?language=en_US

And the installation and configuration guide from https://support.emc.com/docu90471_XtremIO-Plugin-for-VMware-vRealize-Orchestrator-3.1.0-Installation-and-Configuration-Guide.pdf?language=en_US