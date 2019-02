Few months ago, I wrote a blog post which shows our upcoming, unique intergration to VMware Site Recovery Manager (SRM), which allows you to failover or test failover to a specific point in time as oppose to the last point in time which SRM only allows to failover to.

The SRA is now avaialble!

What you will need to do in order to make it work is to download

The SRA itself from the VMware website here The VSI (vCenter) plugin from our Dell EMC web site here

That’s it!

Here’s how it all looks