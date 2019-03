One of the common gothca’s I saw in the field in regards to VMware SRM is that sometime, the XMS replication peers aren’t configured with a full qualified domain names (FQDNs), and when you try to pair between the XMS’s in VMware SRM, you get the following error “Array manager does not have a per array manager on the remote site”

The solution is pretty easy, just configure them for FQDN as shown below