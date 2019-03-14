The Dell Tech World 2019 XtremIO Sessions Schedule is now ready

The DTW 2019 schedule builder is now available, below you can see the upcoming XtremIO sessions, personally, I will be giving two sessions (each, repeated twice) this year, the usual X2 / VMware best practices and a new one about our upcoming portfolio, containers integration.

https://delltechnologiesworldonline.com/2019/connect/search.ww#loadSearch-searchPhrase=xtremio&searchType=session&tc=0&sortBy=&p=

Dell EMC XtremIO X2: Integrated Copy Data Management (iCDM) For Applications, Databases, Containers, Devops,… Oh My! XtremIO’s unique integrated copy data management (iCDM) technology combines performance and scalability with reduced operational risk through automation and self-service. Maximize the value of your XtremIO X2 deployment by simplifying application and devops workflows as well as reducing development timelines. Learn how application admins and DBAs can re-purpose different copies of Oracle, SAP and SQL Server databases instantaneously and become more agile

 Monday, Apr 29, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – Marco Polo 701



 Wednesday, May 1, 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM – Lando 4205



Dell EMC XtremIO X2: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) – Architecture, Sizing & Best Practices For VMware Horizon 7 Hundreds of customers are running millions of virtual desktops on XtremIO today. The XtremIO X2 platform offers opportunities to start with small VDI deployments and scale granularly. In this session, we will present a holistic overview of an XtremIO X2-enabled VMware VDI environment. You will also learn about XtremIO X2 sizing and best practices for VMware VDI deployments.

Monday, Apr 29, 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM – Marco Polo 701

Dell EMC XtremIO X2: New Innovations Update What has the XtremIO team been up to lately? Attend the session to learn all the new updates for the XtremIO platform — Native Replication, Quality of Service, Cloud Monitoring Integrations, Container Plug-ins, and much more! While XtremIO’s metadata-centric architecture continues to deliver consistently high performance with superior data reduction efficiencies, the platform is now complete with rich set of date services and ready for all the applications of today and tomorrow.

 Monday, Apr 29, 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM – Lido 3003



 Wednesday, May 1, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – Lando 4201A



Dell EMC XtremIO X2: Mixed Virtualized Workload Best Practices Learn what the new capabilities of XtremIO X2 mean for your virtualized environments. We will examine various deployment models and discuss best practices for both VMware vSphere and Microsoft Hyper-V environments. In addition, we will highlight XtremIO integration options for enhanced monitoring, orchestration & automation with VMware vRealize and Microsoft System Center management platforms.

 Tuesday, Apr 30, 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM – Delfino 4003



 Thursday, May 2, 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM – Delfino 4003



Dell EMC XtremIO X2: Deep Dive Of Architecture Designed For Ultimate Efficiency & Consistent Performance XtremIO was built from the ground up to exploit the full capabilities of Flash in storage array, providing ultimate data efficiencies with consistent and predictable performance in a scale-out architecture. In this session we will discuss how the system was built to achieve this ultimate efficiency: superb usable/raw ratio using XDP, elimination of zeros, global inline dedupe and compression, local & remote copies. We will also drill into the innovations enabling the consistent and predictable performance: scale-out, active/active, XDP and write boost

Tuesday, Apr 30, 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM – Galileo 903

Dell EMC XtremIO X2: Efficient, Metadata-Aware Replication Technology Updates, Customer Deployments & Ecosystem Integrations XtremIO X2 delivers a unique metadata-aware and highly efficient replication data services. In this session, we will showcase how customers are quickly adopting the technology and receiving results beyond expectations. You will directly hear from the customers detailing their deployment scenarios. We will also present ecosystem integrations with XtremIO replication and the future of this data service.

 Monday, Apr 29, 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM – Delfino 4005



 Thursday, May 2, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM – Delfino 4005



Dell EMC Storage Portfolio: Welcome To The Containerized World! Are you starting to work with Kubernetes or may be Pivotal Container Service (PKS) or RedHat OpenShift? Do you want to learn how containers are changing the virtualization landscape and what it means for your storage platform? Then this is the right session for you! In this session, we are going to showcase the long strides the containers ecosystem has made in just a few years along with how to provide a persistent storage layer for your containers. We will discuss Dell EMC Storage integrations for the container ecosystem, complete with XtremIO integration

 Monday, Apr 29, 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM – Delfino 4003



 Wednesday, May 1, 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – Murano 3205

