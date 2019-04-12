 search instagram arrow-down

The VxFlex OS 3.0 / Kubernetes CSI Plugin is now available

An article by itzikr

Carrying on from our recently released XtremIO / CSI 1.0 plugin, I’m pleased to announced the release of the VxFlex OS 3.0 (formerly ScaleIO) CSI 1.0 plugin, if you are new to Kubernetes CSI, I highly encourage you to start here

CSI Driver for VxFlex OS Overview:

CSI Driver for VxFlex OS enables integration with Kubernetes open-source container orchestration infrastructure and VxFlex OS.

Highlights of this Release:

  • Dynamic persistent volume provisioning
  • Snapshot management
  • Automated application integration workflow
  • Ease of volume identification
  • Storage pool selection

Software Support:

  • VxFlex OS v3.0

OS Support:

  • CentOS 7.3

Resources:


