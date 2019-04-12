The VxFlex OS 3.0 / Kubernetes CSI Plugin is now available

Carrying on from our recently released XtremIO / CSI 1.0 plugin, I’m pleased to announced the release of the VxFlex OS 3.0 (formerly ScaleIO) CSI 1.0 plugin, if you are new to Kubernetes CSI, I highly encourage you to start here
https://xtremio.me/2018/12/13/tech-previewing-our-upcoming-xtremio-integration-with-kubernetes-csi-plugin/
CSI Driver for VxFlex OS Overview:
CSI Driver for VxFlex OS enables integration with Kubernetes open-source container orchestration infrastructure and VxFlex OS.
Highlights of this Release:
- Dynamic persistent volume provisioning
- Snapshot management
- Automated application integration workflow
- Ease of volume identification
- Storage pool selection
Software Support:
- VxFlex OS v3.0
OS Support:
CentOS 7.3
Resources:
CSI Driver for VxFlex OS V1.0 files and documentation are available for download on:
Docker Hub:
https://hub.docker.com/r/dellemc/csi-vxflexos
You can view a demo on how it all works below