The VxFlex OS 3.0 / Kubernetes CSI Plugin is now available

Carrying on from our recently released XtremIO / CSI 1.0 plugin, I’m pleased to announced the release of the VxFlex OS 3.0 (formerly ScaleIO) CSI 1.0 plugin, if you are new to Kubernetes CSI, I highly encourage you to start here

https://xtremio.me/2018/12/13/tech-previewing-our-upcoming-xtremio-integration-with-kubernetes-csi-plugin/

CSI Driver for VxFlex OS Overview:



CSI Driver for VxFlex OS enables integration with Kubernetes open-source container orchestration infrastructure and VxFlex OS.



Highlights of this Release:



Dynamic persistent volume provisioning



Snapshot management



Automated application integration workflow



Ease of volume identification



Storage pool selection



Software Support:



VxFlex OS v3.0



OS Support:



CentOS 7.3



Resources:



CSI Driver for VxFlex OS V1.0 files and documentation are available for download on:





Github: https://github.com/dell/csi-vxflexos







Docker Hub:

https://hub.docker.com/r/dellemc/csi-vxflexos You can view a demo on how it all works below

